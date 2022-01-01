Missing Venezuelan fishermen found

News

Ender Emil Carvajal

Four days after they went fishing and did not return to their Couva homes, three Venezuelan fishermen have been found.

On December 27, Luis Manuel Rodríguez, Ghilbert Jesus Mendoza Millan, and Ender Emil Carvajal Pugarita went fishing in the Grand Boca on the boat Simon Peter.

Ghilbert Mendoza

Pugarita was the boat’s captain while Rodriguez and Milan were his crewmates.

Later that day, the trio were reported missing by friends and family when they did not return home.

In a press release on Friday, Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram reported that the men were rescued by fellow fishermen and were reunited with their families.

The release explained, “At around 1.30 pm today (Friday), fishermen aboard a fishing trawler from Orange Valley discovered the three fishermen, who stated that they went adrift at sea after experiencing engine difficulty.

Luis Manuel Rodriguez

“During their four-day ordeal, the fishermen survived by catching and roasting fish in their vessel. Soon after being rescued, the trio were brought onshore and delivered safely to their respective families.”

Ratiram thanked those who participated in the search and rescue efforts and said the fishermen were in good health.