Missing Valsayn woman found dead in Tobago

FOUND DEAD: Valsayn resident Vanna Girob, whose body was found at a beach in Arnos Vale, Tobago on Wednesday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS – TTPS

THE BODY of Valsayn resident Vanna Girob, who had been reported missing , has been found in Tobago.

Police sources confirmed 30-year-old Girob’s body was found during searches started after she was reported missing after going for a walk in Arnos Vale, Tobago at 9 am on Tuesday.

A police missing persons report said Girob lived in Butu Road, Valsayn South.

She was reported missing to the Shirvan Road Police Station on Tuesday after going for a walk and not returning.

She was last seen wearing a green and grey sweater, and green and blue pants.

Police are said to be at the scene at the beach in Arnos Vale where Girob’s body was found.

The cause of her death has not yet been ascertained and investigations are ongoing.