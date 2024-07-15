Missing taxi driver found dead in Sangre Grande

News

Densely Eudovic was found dead on July 14. –

The search for a missing Vega de Oropouche taxi driver ended on July 14 with the tragic discovery of his tied-up, decomposing body in Biche.

Police said they discovered the body of Densely Eudovic, 40, around 1 pm in a forested area about 40 feet off Cunapo Southern Road, Sangre Grande during a search.

It was headed by ASP Sookdeo and comprised members of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Eastern Division Task Force. They were assisted by the GPS company which provided information on his last known locations.

Eudovic was found in his underwear with his feet and right hand tied together. His left arm was previously amputated. Police noticed a wound on his neck.

Eudovic’s widow identified the body on the scene. She reported him missing on July 13 and told police he was last seen around 10 am on July 12, when he left home to work. She said she last spoke to him later that day around 3 pm.

The car was later found at Mendoza Street, Olton Road Arima.

Homicide Region Three is continuing investigations.