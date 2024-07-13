Missing RideShare driver found dead

News

Shakeem Charles –

MISSING TT RideShare driver Shakeem Charles, 32, was found dead in Penal on July 13.

According to a police report, Charles’ body was found in a bushy area off Sunrees Branch Road, Penal.

Charles, of Indian Walk, was last seen on July 9 around 5 pm when he left his girlfriend’s home at Manahambre Road, Princes Town, in his white Yaris Cross (PEG 2166).

The police said he was last seen in Penal around 7.38 pm.

When Charles did not return home and all calls and messages went unanswered, relatives became worried about his safety.

He was reported missing on July 9.

His vehicle was later discovered abandoned along Emon Lane in Valencia on July 10.

After the discovery, Charles’ family offered a $15,000 reward for information surrounding his disappearance.

Investigations are ongoing.