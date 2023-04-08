Missing Princes Town man found dead near garden camp

News

A notice issued by the police seeking the public’s help to locate Robert James Sooran. – Photo courtesy TTPS

THE search for missing Robert James Sooran, 72, ended tragically for his family on Good Friday, after his body was discovered about three kilometres from his garden camp.

Sooran left his Malgretoute home, Princes Town on April 5, around 5 pm. He told relatives he was going to his garden camp, which is located nearby.

Vallence Rambharat, of the Hunters Search and Rescue team, told the Newsday on April 8, around 1.15 pm his team on April 7, found Sooran’s body.

ASP Darryl Ramdass of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, which was involved in the search, was contacted along with officers from the Princes Town Police Station, homicide division, and Crime Scene Investigators. A District Medical Officer was called in and ordered the removal of Sooran’s body to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital. An autopsy will be done at the Forensic Science Centre to determine the cause of death.