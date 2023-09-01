Missing Princes Town man, 74, found wandering

News

–

A Good Samaritan cutting grass in someone’s yard at Baboolal Avenue, off Lengua Road, in the Princes Town district, spotted a missing man and immediately went to help him on Thursday.

Earl “Times” Blackman, 74, of Lothians Road in Princes Town, went missing on August 26.

Reports are at around 11.40 am on Thursday, acting Cpl Joseph, PC Harracksingh and WPC Bridgemohan of the Princes Town municipal police were on mobile patrol along High Street.

A man who identified himself as Nigel Braxton told them he had seen the missing pensioner wandering in an open area while he was cutting grass.

He reported that Blackman appeared to be delirious and dehydrated.

Braxton,of St Croix Road, Princes Town, helped Blackman into his car.

The municipal police escorted Braxton and Blackman to the Princes Town District Health Facility.

The police also alerted Blackman’s worried relatives, who met him at the facility.

Since Blackman’s disappearance, several people and groups, including the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, had been searching and calling on the public for help to find him.