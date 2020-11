The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.

The Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion re­ceived 800 of 10,000 de­vices at a cer­e­mo­ny held re­cent­ly at TATT’s of­fices in Barataria. This rep­re­sents the first tranche of de­vices avail­able via a mem­o­ran­dum of un­der­stand­ing (MoU) with the Telecom­mu­ni­ca­tion Au­thor­i­ty of T&T (TATT), which will al­low for the sup­ply of ICT-en­abled de­vices and […]