Missing Person Alert!

admin 15 mins ago

Az­zaria is of mixed de­scent, 5 feet, 6 inch­es tall, brown com­plex­ion, stocky build with an oval face and long black curly hair. She was last seen wear­ing a pair of blue jeans and a mul­ti-coloured top.
27 new cases of COVID, active cases now 1204

Wed Aug 26 , 2020
The Min­istry of Health has record­ed 27 new cas­es of COVID bring­ing the to­tal num­ber of ac­tive cas­es to 1204.

