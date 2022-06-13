Missing pair in remote Amazon were likely victims of ‘malice,’ says Brazil’s president

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Brazilian Federal Police on Sunday said it had found personal belongings of veteran correspondent Dom Phillips and Brazilian researcher Bruno Ara?jo Pereira, and that “biological traces” had been found and are now being analyzed.

Phillips and Pereira went missing on June 5, during a trip in the Javari Valley, in the far western part of Amazonas state.

The missing pair were conducting research for a book project on conservation efforts in the region, which authorities have described as “complicated” and “dangerous,” and known to harbor illegal miners, loggers, and international drug dealers.

They had reportedly received death threats just days prior to their disappearance.

