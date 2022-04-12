Missing man’s body found in Mayaro

News

The body of missing 21-year-old Vikash Samaroo was found at the shoreline in Mayaro on Tuesday, two days after he disappeared at sea while bathing.

Relatives discovered the body mid-morning with the help of the NGO, Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat.

An autopsy is expected to be done after a covid19 test.

Since Sunday when he disappeared under the choppy waters at Indian Bay, people have been searching for him.

Samaroo lived at Korea Village in Carapichaima.

He was bathing with two friends, got into difficulties, and disappeared.

The friends swam to safety and alerted other people, including the police.

Investigations are ongoing.