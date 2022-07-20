Missing Guapo woman reunites with family

News

Germaine Noel. –

LAUREL V WILLIAMS AND NARISSA FRASER

Germaine Noel, the Guapo woman who went missing last month, has been reunited with relatives.

Police said a villager was in a taxi and saw her walking along High Street, San Fernando, on Wednesday morning. The villager, a soldier, identified as Fitz, got out of the car and greeted her.

Noel, who is hearing impaired and cannot speak, appeared disoriented.

She was taken to the San Fernando police station, and relatives were contacted. Relatives arrived and took her to the Point Fortin hospital for a checkup. She was later discharged.

Her sister Charmaine Noel spoke briefly to Newsday by phone. She said she was excited and happy when she learned her sister had been found.

“I was so glad she was safe and not harmed. They medically examined her and she has no scars or marks of violence.”

She is now resting at home and is said to be behaving “like her usual self.”

Noel was last seen in video footage on June 14, around midday, at Harris Promenade, San Fernando.

Since her disappearance, relatives as well as members of the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, had been searching for her.

Point Fortin mayor Saleema Thomas, like the family, had been calling on the public for information about Noel’s whereabouts.

Thomas took to social media on Wednesday saying it is “with great happiness” that Noel was found alive.

“Germaine has been missing for over a month. This is the power of God, the power of prayer, the power of a family’s sheer determination to find their loved one, never giving up for one minute.

“Thank you to everyone in our community and nation who would have lifted Germaine in prayer. Thank you to the authorities for their help in the search for Germaine. We are so happy about this positive news this morning. To God be the glory!”