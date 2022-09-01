Missing girl found in San Juan

News

File photo

The 17-year-old girl who went missing in Penal on Monday has been reunited with relatives.

The police and relatives confirmed that Yoarlis Del Valle Vicent Mijares was found in San Juan on Tuesday.

No further information was given.

At around 10 am on Monday, the Venezuelan girl told relatives she was walking to a nearby shop at Sunrees Road to buy bread and a soft drink.

All subsequent messages and calls to her phone went unanswered.

At around 5 pm, they went to the police station.

The NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team shared “amazing Independence Day news” via a Facebook post on Wednesday, saying her relatives informed members that she was found.

The post thanked Barataria and Penal police “for their quick action on this case.”

The post added, “Special thanks to Kesraj Sooknanan, Christina, and Ravi for their assistance on this matter. God’s blessings!”