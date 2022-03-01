Missing diver’s wife prays to sea for husband’s body

News

The five divers employed by a private company hired by Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd to do maintenance work on a 36-inch pipeline in one of the last photos taken at Pointe-a-Pierre on February 25. From left are Christopher Boodram, who survived,

Kazim Ali, Yuseph Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban. –

ON TUESDAY afternoon Vanessa Kussie, wife of missing diver Rishi Nagassar, was preparing to offer prayers to the sea in Carli Bay for the return of her husband.

Her uncle, Allan Seepersad said she was overwhelmed with emotion and believed the only way out of this was through the family’s connection and commitment with God.

Kussie, has a two-year old son, and said on Sunday that the child was still waiting for his father to come home. Seepersad said his niece needs as much help as possible to try and get over this trauma.

“She and the other families need help, whatever help they can get. At this stage counselling and treating this trauma is critical because I am sure this incident will not just stay with them but haunt them for the rest of their lives.”

Newsday also spoke with some relatives who said there was mention of counsellors being available during a meeting with the Minister of Energy Stuart Young on Saturday, but they were unsure how to access the services.

Relatives hit what they described as the uncaring attitude of the Paria Fuel Trading Company

“At the meeting on Saturday, they told us they will be available to us throughout this situation but look at what is happening. We had to hear about them finding the bodies through a statement to the media.

“A call was made to one person, and we don’t even know if it was Paria who called, and they disregarded the rest of us. The families are all in this together,” a relative of deceased diver Yusuf Henry said.

Newsday attempted to reach Paria officials on Tuesday evening to find out what type of assistance was being offered to the families of the divers but calls, WhatsApp messages and an e-mail were not answered up to news time.