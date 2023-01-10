Miss SVG 2022 Beauty Pageant exceeded 100-thousand dollars in gate receipts

Black Immigrant Daily News

Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, Ricardo Adams has said that gate receipts for the Miss SVG 2022 Beauty Pageant exceeded 100-thousand dollars, for the first time in many years.

Mr. Adams made the disclosure while addressing the CDC Prize Giving ceremony for Vincymas 2022, on Saturday at the Victoria Park.

He commended the Beauty Shows Committee on the hosting of a successful Pageant.

The show, held on October 29, 2022, saw participation by eight contestants and was won by Miss Lotto, 21-year-old Jada Ross.

