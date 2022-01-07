Minority Leader to be invited to THA covid19 meeting

Tobago

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine at a press conference last month. – Office of the Chief Secretary, THA

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris will be invited to attend a covid19 task force meeting, says Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Last Tuesday, Morris wrote to Augustine requesting a meeting to discuss the assembly’s response to the rising rates of covid19 infections and deaths. In the letter, Morris called for collaboration among the Executive Council, the Minority Leader and leading healthcare professionals to chart a comprehensive response to the health challenges.

In an interview with Newsday on Friday, Augustine said Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Development Dr Faith BYisrael will be inviting Morris to attend the task force meeting.

“This is a deviation from the policy set by his own party, who when in office had refused our offer to have Dr BYisrael participate on their task force. We are different, so Mr Morris has no problems being able to meet with me.”

However, Augustine said he had not received the letter from Morris.

“I have only heard about it in the media.”

Augustine said he had orally invited Morris to meet after the first sitting of the Tobago House of Assembly on December 21.

“At that time, he indicated that he will not be available until January. So Mr Morris is well aware that I am willing to meet with him.”