Minor incidents, street flooding in north, central Trinidad

A man repurposes a garbage bag for use as a poncho as he walks through the rain on Independence Square, Port of Spain, Thursday. – Ayanna Kinsale

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has outlined a number of minor incidents and instances of street and flash flooding across TT following a full day of heavy rainfall.

The report, issued at 3.30 pm on Thursday, said while there were no incidents to report in Tobago, a total of nine incidents were reported to the ODPM across Trinidad.

In Diego Martin, a fallen tree was reported at Fort George. The report said first response agencies were on site.

In South Central, there was one report of a blown-off roof on Mission Road, Freeport and a fallen utility pole in Preysal near Preysal High School. A fallen tree was also reported on Riverside Road and street flooding in Oropouche South Trace.

In the South West, street flooding was reported on Penal Rock Road and there was once incident of residential flooding in the same area. Street flooding was also reported in San Fernando in the vicinity of the Vehicle Management Corporation of TT (VMCOTT) as well as Reid Road and parts of Gonzales in Port Fortin.

On Thursday, the Met Office issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert.

The notice warned of isolated thunderstorms which are affecting parts of Trinidad and extended periods of showers and persistent rainfall currently affecting both islands.

It also warned the rainfall is expected to persist until Friday.

The ODPM report offered some preparedness measures for the public, including reducing potential property by securing rooves in the event of gusty winds and moving to higher levels of homes in lower levels are threatened by flood waters.

“Ensure that you have the numbers of your nearest Municipal Corporation if impacted by inclement weather impacts such as flooding or gusty winds,” it said.

“Keep a “Grab and Go Bag” or emergency kit ready. Build your medical supplies. A first Aid Kit is a vital part of your emergency resources.”

It also said to plan with your neighbours as they are usually your first responders during a crisis.

“Trim or remove overgrown and rotten trees on your property. Ensure your property is free of debris and loose objects. Assist those who are vulnerable in your community as one kind act can go a long way in making your community more disaster resilient.”

For more information of weather updates, follow the ODPM and Met Office websites, www.odpm.gov.tt or www.metoffice.gov.tt.