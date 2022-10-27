Ministry warns: Rivers nearing full capacity

News

File photo/Roger Jacob

AS the country continues to experience heavy rain because of a yellow-level adverse weather alert, some rivers are nearing their capacity.

The alert is set to end on Saturday at 3pm.

In a public advisory just before 3pm on Thursday, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government said the Caroni River (El Carmen) was at 80 per cent capacity.

It said the North Oropouche River was at 71 per cent capacity, the Caroni River at Bamboo Settlement number three was at 64 per cent, the Arouca River, 40 per cent and the Aripo River, 35 per cent.

It added that there was flooding in La Romaine, Sangre Grande and Debe.