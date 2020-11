Fol­low­ing the eas­ing of re­stric­tions and re­open­ing of cer­tain sec­tors of the econ­o­my two weeks ago, med­ical of­fi­cials will be care­ful­ly mon­i­tor­ing vi­ral-re­lat­ed da­ta with­in the next two weeks to de­ter­mine if there were any ad­verse ef­fects as a re­sult of the in­creased move­ment of peo­ple.