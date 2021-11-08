Ministry to host webinar on childcare for grandparents

News

Donna Cox. – SUREASH CHOLAI

GRANDPARENTS have been invited by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services to participate in a webinar on Wednesday about the care of grandchildren and children they look after.

The virtual meeting, hosted by the National Family Services Division, will run from 10.30am-12.30pm, and is intended to “support and equip grandparents with the necessary knowledge and skills to make responsible decisions regarding the safety and well-being of grandchildren” and other children under their guardianship.

A release from the ministry said line minister Donna Cox will deliver the keynote address.

Presentations will also be made by representatives of the Children’s Authority, Families in Action and UWI’s Institute of Gender and Development Studies.

It said three topics will be covered, including juggling three generations, namely “the balancing act; intergenerational gaps; managing tensions; communications; gender socialisation; and exploring your rights as a grandparent – legal and financial issues.”

Those wishing to participate may register at the ministry’s website (social.gov.tt).

The webinar will also be streamed live on the ministry’s Facebook page and Youtube channel.