Ministry to contact CXC: Flooding made some students miss exams

FLOODED ROUNDABOUT: Two pick-ups churn floodwaters as they make their way along this flooded roundabout in Clarke Road, Penal on Sunday. PHOTOS BY LINCOLN HOLDER –

THE Education Ministry will write to the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC), as at least four students missed CSEC/CAPE exams on Monday owing to bad weather and flooding.

Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian revealed this in the Senate on Tuesday.

South Trinidad has been under a riverine flood alert since Sunday. It was initially at yellow level and increased to orange on Monday. Several areas were severely affected by flooding.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark asked what efforts the ministry is making to ensure the students who missed their exams are not disadvantaged.

Morris-Julian admitted that not all students made it to their exams, and added that CXC does not schedule make-up exams.

However, she said as has been done in the past, the ministry will write to CXC “for compassionate consideration” on behalf of the students.

She said what tends to happen is that the students will be graded on their school-based assessments (SBAs) and whichever papers they have already done in that subject area.

She urged any student who missed their exams owing to bad weather to ensure the principal of their school is aware of this. Principals are providing the ministry with the names and data of these students.

Mark then asked if there was any contingency plan, given that the weather alert was public knowledge since Sunday.

Morris-Julian said she would “prepare that information” and provide it to Mark “in the very near future.”

She did not say how many students missed exams.

In addition, Newsday contacted Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly by WhatsApp to get a total, but she said the ministry is still receiving reports from principals.

“(We are) collating as we receive,” she said.