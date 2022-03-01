Ministry: Social assistance cheques should be cashed at banks, district offices

News

Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, in a release, sought to remind all recipients of cheques for senior citizens’ pension, public assistance grant and disability assistance grant, that cheques must be cashed at the commercial banks and any district revenue office between February 2 and March 31.

In the release, the ministry said the measure was temporarily implemented, following an incident in which cheques were stolen from the Sangre Grande TTPost Office on January 31.

It said ongoing discussions with key stakeholders continue as the ministry seeks to address the situation to safeguard both clients and retailers.

The ministry reminds and encourages all beneficiaries of these grants to sign up for the direct-deposit system where funds are deposited directly and conveniently into their bank accounts.

Clients and retailers are asked to contact the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services at 623-2608 ext 1205 or call toll-free at 800-1MSD (1673) for more information.