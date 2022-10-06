Ministry: Schools to reopen on Friday

News

WET WALK: In this file photo, students walk through a flooded pavement off South Quay in Port of Spain where several streets and pavements were inundated with floodwater after hours of heavyrainfall. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Ministry of Education says schools – except those at which post-flood clean-up efforts are under way – will reopen on Friday.

In a press release on Thursday morning, it said this was because the Met Office had issued an updated orange-level riverine flood alert at 6.55 am.

In a social media post around 7.30 am, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said all schools were to stay closed on Thursday, because of the adverse weather alert being raised to orange level.

In fact the adverse weather alert which was issued on Tuesday remains at yellow level. Only the riverine flood alert is at orange level.

The ministry said flooding on Wednesday had affected several schools.

It added, “Principals will apprise parents when children can return to flood-affected schools once all clean-up operations are completed.

“Unless a further advisory from the Ministry of Education is issued, schools will reopen tomorrow, Friday, October 7…except where clean-up operations continue.”