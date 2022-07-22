Ministry reports 2 covid19 deaths, 224 new cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

Two deaths due to covid19 were reported on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 4,041. The number of new cases of covid19 reported from samples taken on Tuesday and Wednesday was 224.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were an elderly man and an elderly woman. It said examples of the comorbidities present were diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and kidney disease. It said both people had multiple comorbidities.

The total number of active cases is 6,124. Since March 2020, there have been 169,805 cases of covid19, of which 159,640 have recovered.

There are 99 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 37 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with two in the intensive care unit and three in the high dependency unit. There are 17 people at the Caura Hospital, 20 at the Augustus Long Hospital, none at the St Ann’s Hospital, 12 at the Arima General Hospital, none at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, four at the St James Medical Complex, seven at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and two at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are no patients in step-down facilities or state/state-supervised quarantine facilities.

There are 6,025 people in home self-isolation. There are 135 recovered community cases and 12 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 80.4 per cent or 15,873 of 19,620 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22, 2021 to July 20, 2022.

It said of the 4,039 deaths up to July 20, 2022, 300 were vaccinated, 3,349 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 715,073 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 684,927 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 51.1 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 694,301.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 657,383, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 57,690.

A total of 166,933 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 786,328, of which 328,550 were done at private facilities and 457,778 were done at public facilities.