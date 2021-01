One day af­ter Rock Hard Ce­ment (Trinidad) Ltd is­sued a re­lease ad­vis­ing they would re­main closed for one month and cit­ed crip­pling tax mea­sures im­posed by the Gov­ern­ment as the rea­son be­hind the de­ci­sion, the Min­istry of Trade and In­dus­try says it can­not com­ment as the mat­ter is be­fore the court.