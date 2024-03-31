Ministry of Works investigates boating incident

News

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan – File photo

THE Ministry of Works and Transport says it is actively responding to an incident involving a collision between a vessel and a barge in the Diego Martin river on March 30.

A release from the ministry said the incident took place at about 7 pm.

“This matter involved a collision between a vessel and a barge. Persons involved in the incident were rescued and promptly received medical attention. There have been no reported casualties.”

The ministry said it acknowledges the gravity of the situation and has initiated a comprehensive investigation to get details of what took place.

“Safety and security along waterways remain a paramount concern for the Ministry of Works and Transport, as such, every effort is being made to swiftly resolve this matter.”

The ministry said it would provide further updates as the investigation progresses.

Initial reports suggested the pleasure craft StormTrooper struck a barge anchored off Point Cumana on the night of March 30.

According to reports, the vessel sank and the crew and captain had to be rescued. Reports also suggested the crew were injured, although it was not clear how many people were on board. They were taken for medical treatment.

“The barge was low in the water and we do not know if it was lit,” one person familiar with the incident said.