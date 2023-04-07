Ministry: No double demerit points on Easter weekend

News

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan. File photo/Jeff Mayers

The Ministry of Works and Transport has rubbished information reaching social media that double demerit points were implemented for the long Easter weekend.

With a visible increase in police and licensing officers in certain areas of the nation’s road network since Holy Thursday, social media was inundated with claims that the demerit point system, which punished errant drivers for specific road traffic offences, was doubled.

Once a driver incurs a certain number of demerit points within a specific period, they can be hit with certain sanctions including suspension of their driver’s permit and thus, their legal ability to drive.

However, the ministry, in a press release on Easter Friday said double demerit points are not in effect for the long weekend.

The issuance of double demerit points, the release said, is prescribed by the Minister of Works and Transport by Order, for specified traffic violations during a specific period not exceeding ten consecutive days and which must first be published in the Gazette and at least one daily newspaper.

In this regard, prior to the implementation of double demerit points, members of the public will be notified by way of publication in the daily newspaper, at least five days prior to commencement of the double demerit points system.

The release reminded people to utilise the ministry’s official website, www.mowt.gov.tt and social media platforms to verify the authenticity of any information related to the ministry, finding its way into the public domain.