Ministry honours cultural masters

Culture Ministry permanent secretary Jasmin Pascal, second from left, with cultural mentors, from left, Helen Camps, Maria Lee and Shastri Maharaj at an award ceremony at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, Port of Spain on Wednesday. – MINISTRY OF CULTURE

Theatre practitioner Helen Camps, Chinese folk artist Maria Lee and artist Shastri Maharaj were awarded for their contributions to the growth and transformation of TT’s theatre, art and visual arts sector in a ceremony on Wednesday.

A statement from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts said the ceremony took place at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s Road. It added that these artists were recognised for their “service excellence and dedication to cultural preservation.”

Maharaj said in the release that he never anticipated, growing up in TT, that, one day, he would have received such a title.

“I always deal with icons in my visual expressions but I never thought it was also going to be referred to me. I thank the ministry for recognising this small contribution I have made to my country, in particular, because documentation of Trinidad and Tobago visually is of paramount importance if we are to progress and go further through further generations,” he said while accepting the award.

The ministry’s permanent secretary Jasmine Pascal congratulated the awardees for being luminaries in their fields and “bringing to the table a wealth of experience that is invaluable.”

She said that mentorship was the flame that ignited the torch of succession planning, ensured that torch-bearers of TT’s cultural legacy were well-equipped and inspired to carry it forward.

“Through mentorship, we foster not only artistic excellence but also a profound sense of belonging and pride in our national identity,” Pascal said.

She added the event symbolised the ethos of the National Cultural Policy that sought to place artists at the centre of cultural development through recognising and rewarding excellence.

The ministry also launched its 2023 Mentoring by the Masters programme that evening.

This year’s programme will have 42 participants who will be mentored by Camps, Lee and Maharaj.

The programme began in 2012 and is a mentorship workshop series focused on heritage preservation and succession planning; honouring local cultural icons; collaborating with creative and cultural institutions and engendering a sense of national pride while strengthening cultural values and tradition, the release said.

“Over the years more than 700 participants have been mentored in the areas of dance, theatre, jewellery design, literary arts, film, visual arts, fashion, business for the arts, traditional carnival arts, if/orisha traditions, broadcasting, music, copper arts, festival development, heritage preservation, storytelling, professional development and more by this country’s creative and cultural icons,” it added.

The programme will run from August-October.