Ministry confirms: Schools closed on Monday

Photo by Jeff Mayers

ALL SCHOOLS will be closed on Monday as a safety precaution in light of high river levels and projected rainfall, the Ministry of Education has announced.

The ministry issued a statement on Sunday afternoon, saying it made the decision after the ministry sought advice from the TT Meteorological Office, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, and Ministry of Works and Transport on riverine levels.

It said, “As a safety precaution, based on the weather conditions which have persisted over the last few hours, the projected overnight rainfall, and the present levels of major rivers, all schools in Trinidad will be closed on Monday November 28.”

The Ministry added that, unless otherwise announced, schools will re-open Tuesday, except where clean-up operations in schools may be necessary.

Parents will be advised directly through the school’s principal.

In a release on Sunday as well, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) asked citizens to take several precautionary steps in light of the updated orange-level weather alert, among them preparing emergency resources.

In its release, the ODPM reminded the country that TT was not under tropical storm or hurricane watch or warning.

Given the elevation of the adverse weather alert, the ODPM asked people to take precaution to preserve life, livelihood and property.

In its precautionary measures, the ODPM asked people to stay informed by looking out for alerts, warnings and public safety information from official sources; not to walk, play or drive through flood waters unless it was absolutely necessary and be cautious when walking/driving along hillsides or landslide –prone areas.

It also asked people to review and update their family emergency plans. “If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, please adequately prepare for the possibility of an evacuation,” it said.

It also asked people to identify easily accessible and safe locations to meet, if separated.

In its precautionary measures, it asked people to assemble an emergency kit that would last three-seven days as well as to ensure all important documents are in a waterproof bag.

“Prepare for flooding by elevating items above ground level and unplugging sensitive electronic equipment.

“If you are in an area where flood risk is high, keep sandbags on hand. These can be acquired from your local municipal corporation,” it said.