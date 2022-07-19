Ministry: 201 new covid19 cases, no deaths

News

Image courtesy CDC.

The Ministry of Health recorded 201 new covid19 cases and no deaths in its 4 pm update on Tuesday.

Active cases have gone down to 6,048.

The ministry said there were 5,949 people in home isolation and 99 patients in hospital – three in the high-dependency unit and two receiving critical care.

Step-down and state-supervised facilities remain empty.

A total of 784,087 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI and other local testing sites.

Of those, 169,428 samples returned positive while 4,039 people have died from the virus and 159,341 patients recovered.

Over a year into the national vaccination programme, 714,956 people have taken a covid19 vaccine and 166,864 people got the booster shot.