Ministers in talks with US over warning not to travel to Trinidad and Tobago

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne and Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds met with the US Embassy’s chargé d’affaires Shanté Moore to discuss a recently released US travel warning, a ministry media release said.

On Monday, at the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Browne and Hinds raised the Government’s concern over the US Department of State travel advisory for TT, issued on November 8.

The advisory told US citizens to reconsider travel to TT because of “crime, terrorism and kidnapping.”

The two sides agreed to continue the ongoing collaboration between TT and the US to address the issues highlighted by the advisory.

Moore said he would convey the views expressed at the meeting to the US State Department.