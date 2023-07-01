Minister Webster-Roy: All children’s homes are licensed

News

St Mary’s Children’s Home, Eastern Main Road, Tacarigua. –

ALL children’s homes in TT will be licensed by Saturday. They are now compliant with the Children’s Community Residences, Foster Care and Nurseries Act, outstanding parts of which can now be proclaimed, learnt reporters at a briefing on Friday headed by Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister for Gender and Child Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) at the OPM office at St Clair Avenue, Port of Spain.

Also present were OPM permanent secretary Vijay Gangapersad, Children’s Authority acting director Rhonda Gregoire-Roopchan and deputy director Elizabeth Lewis.

Webster-Roy said the act says no one shall operate a children’s home without a licence (section 3) and anyone caught doing so would face a fine of $10,000 plus $500 for each day continuing (section 17).

She said when she had last faced the media on the topic – several weeks ago – some homes were still undergoing remedial work and were not fully prepared.

“As a result, proclamation was delayed in the best interests of the children who were expected to be affected.”

She said the Government had agreed for Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, to take steps for the two sections of the act to be proclaimed with effect from Saturday.

“This milestone demonstrates the Government’s dedication to establishing a robust and fully integrated child protection system.”

However she said legislation was not enough, as she urged every person to be duty bearers for the care and protection of children.

“This is a test of our collective responsibility to do what is right for all children in our beloved country.”

Vowing to work with all stakeholders to remedy any gaps in the system, she said, “Our children deserve nothing less.”

Adding to her prepared speech she urged, “We should work to ensure no child should be in a home.” She urged all to work towards child safety.

News that all homes were compliant came from Lewis. “At this point we have all our homes in Trinidad and Tobago licensed. All homes are licensed at this time.

“There are 33 homes.”

Webster Roy added, “All homes are licensed. That would mean we would have had to meet the requirements for fire and public health.”

Some $1.399 million had been allocated to upgrade nine children’s homes.

This was to: Cyril Ross $158,000, Casa de Corazon $172,000, Chickland $99,000, Joshua House $30,000, Mary Care Centre $121,000, Ferndean $333,000, Rapha Jirah $88,000, St Mary’s $249,000 and Marion House $144,000.

Gregoire-Roopchan said all homes that now operate do have a licence.

Lewis said to be licensed a home had to be compliant with fire and public health requirements, and staff must present police certificates of character, public health badges and medical certificates. “We’d continue to do our monitoring of the homes. We have a very well functioning licensing and monitoring unit within the authority and they continue to monitor every single children’s home,” Lewis said.

Gregoire-Roopchan, “The last batch of homes, which would have been three homes, that we are looking at, they would have received their last batch of documents and been recommended within the last week or so.” She said TT has about 700 children in care.

Asked about any adult staff who had abused children as indicated in the Judith Jones report, Webster-Roy said, “The police will do their work.”