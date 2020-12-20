A ma­jor shake-up is ex­pect­ed to take place soon at state-owned Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty (WASA), as Min­is­ter of Pub­lic Util­i­ties Mar­vin Gon­za­les moves to make the or­gan­i­sa­tion ef­fi­cient come 2021.