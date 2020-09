Ed­u­ca­tion Min­is­ter Dr Nyan Gads­by-Dol­ly says a let­ter was sent to the man­age­ment of the Caribbean Ex­am­i­na­tions Coun­cil (CXC) out­lin­ing re­cent con­cerns raised about in­con­sis­ten­cies with stu­dents’ CAPE and CSEC re­sults.