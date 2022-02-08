Minister: Schools well-prepared, students excited to return

News

After a tour of several school on Monday, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has said she was satisfied that schools were prepared to receive students on Monday.

Lower secondary school students, forms one-three, and primary school students in standard five preparing for their Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exams returned to school on Monday, some of them walking through the gates of their secondary schools for the first time in two years.

Gadsby-Dolly, along with Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian and other ministry officials visited six schools in East and North Trinidad to meet with officials and students on their first day.

They visited Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College; El Dorado West Secondary School; El Socorro South Government Primary School; Lower Morvant Government Primary School; Laventille Girls’ Government Primary School; and Belmont Secondary School.

In a statement, the ministry said it was “heartened by the enthusiasm and excitement of students, especially those in forms one and two who were entering their physical schools for the first time since sitting SEA.”

Gadsby-Dolly said, “We at the ministry are happy to see you back in school. We are doing all we can to make sure that you are safe, however, there are also some things that you must do to stay safe so that we can keep school open.”

She reminded students of the importance to wear their masks, watch their physical distance, and wash their hands.

The statement said the levels of attendance and the implementation of safety protocols and general readiness were assessed by ministry officials.

“From all reports, 99 per cent of our 600-odd schools were able to welcome students physically. At secondary schools, teacher and student attendance averaged 84.5 per cent and 65 per cent respectively, while at primary schools, 91 per cent of teachers and 73 per cent of students were in attendance.”

It said the ministry would continue to provide support so that all schools could resume physical classes by Wednesday.

The ministry plans to visit schools in South Trinidad on Tuesday.