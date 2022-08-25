Minister praises hospital staff for care of abandoned baby

News

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh praised staff at the San Fernando General Hospital for taking care of a baby girl who was abandoned there on Monday.

Commenting on the issue during the virtual covid19 news conference on Wednesday, Deyalsingh said, “Let me express my gratitude to the staff of SFGH for responding to the cries of that infant as well as taking care of that infant.”

He added, “To my knowledge, this may be one of the first or few occasions that, that has happened in a hospital setting.”

Deyalsingh recalled previous stories in the media about babies being abandoned in other places.

“But as far as being found in a hospital setting, this is probably the first one that I know of.”

He urged SFGH staff to continue to “take care of this precious life.”

A newborn girl and a note were found in a cardboard box in the hallway on the ground floor of the SFGH on Monday.

The police confirmed the one-page hand-written note but were tightlipped about its content.

Newsday learnt that the author, believed to be the baby’s mother, explained that she could not care for the child.

The police said the child appeared to be healthy. No one saw who abandoned her.

Newsday spoke with Selwyn Carrington, the man who was heading to the hospital shortly before 9 am, when he saw the box on the ground.

He said a woman was walking nearby ahead of him and said, “How that look like a baby so?”

Carrington looked inside the box in the corner of a corridor and responded, “Yes, that is a baby.”

A statement from the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) confirmed the newborn had been found on the compound and was receiving care from medical professionals.

The statement added, “Additionally, an investigation is underway and in progress to determine the circumstances which led to this unfortunate incident.

“The SWRHA has alerted the relevant partner state agencies to provide all the necessary assistance as required.”

No further details were given.

The police are calling for anyone with information to contact the nearest station or San Fernando police at 652-2564.

Asked about facilities to treat people suffering from mental illnesses, Deyalsingh said such facilities exist under the different regional health authorities. He made this comment in response to a question about a person who is alleged to have killed seven-year-old Mckenzie Hope Rechier in Palo Seco on August 19 as allegedly being mentaly ill.