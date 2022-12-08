Minister praises Ashley Lashley, Spinny for school initiative Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

More non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are being encouraged to follow the example set by the Asley Lashley Foundation and Spinny.

The call is being made for other NGOs to step up to the plate and render service through innovative initiatives to help Barbados’ young citizens develop into well-rounded, productive and healthy adults.

Hoping to see a greater move away from depending on or expecting government to offer the solutions or to always fund the change society wants to see, one minister is lauding the efforts of the Ashley Lashley Foundation and Spinny and he says that they set the bar high.

Together the pair over the last 12 weeks of Term 1, went into schools and taught students about climate change and the importance of movement, physical activity and fitness. Their programme was called Eco-Active Youth and it culminated with a finale at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium today, December 7, 2022.

On location, in attention to going through the paces for one-hour with Spinny, the students were entertained by Lead Pipe, who also goes by Porgie. Porgie even had the infants and primary school students singing along to his Reduce, Reuse, Recycle jingle.

it is impossible for government to do it alone

Minister Charles Griffith told Loop News:

“This initiative is very, very welcomed… It was a fantastic one.”

“One of the things that we need to do is to get our young people involved in the fight against climate change… the fact that the Foundation was able to marry sports activity along with the concept of climate change.”

And he called on others to get on board in their own ways but for similar outcomes.

“What I am hoping for, is that more NGOs and community-based organisations (CBOs) get involved in activities like this because it is impossible for government to do it alone. So when we have NGOs and CBOs involved in the process we readily embrace that. The more we get involved then the wider the reach.”

With the plan on the cards for expansion and a continuation of the into the next term of school, the minister added, “We should see some results. If this continues then we are having the net cast a wider level [to capture more youth].”

