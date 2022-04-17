Minister of Foreign Affairs: Trinidad and Tobago, US ties remains strong

News

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne (right) talks with a crew member on board the USNS Burlington in Port of Spain on April 14. – Photo courtesy Ministry of Foreign Affairs

DIPLOMATIC ties between TT and the US remain strong.

This was underscored by the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne during a tour of a the US naval vessel Burlington when it docked in Port of Spain on April 14.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said the Burlington was in TT to conduct military exercises with the Defence Force and is a “further example of the commitment of both countries to enhance cooperation.”

The Burlington is a Spearhead class fast transport vessel that is currently operating under the authority of Commander of Fourth Fleet, the Naval Commander of US Southern Command’s (Southcom) naval forces.

According to the US Embassy, the Burlington “can be configured to carry out a variety of missions to include counter illicit trafficking, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, act as an afloat staging bases for equipment and helicopters and conduct rapid transit to move equipment and forces.”

Browne toured the Burlington in the company of acting Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy Megan Kelly, Burlington’s Ship Master Captain Tyler Driscoll, Lt Cmdr James Brown of the the US Embassy’s Military Liaison Office and Lieutenant Julian Turner, mission commander of the military detachment assigned to the Burlington.