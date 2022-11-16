Minister ‘not too concerned’ by US travel warning as Carnival 2023 nears

News

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell speaks to the media at the Brix Hotel, Cascade on Wednesday. – Photo Narissa Fraser

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell said he is not “too concerned” that a recent US travel advisory warning people to reconsider visiting this country might negatively affect tourists’ interest in Carnival 2023.

He was responding to questions from the media after a press conference at the Brix Hotel in Cascade on Wednesday morning.

Last Wednesday, the US State Department put TT on its Level III tier, which means travel here should be reconsidered.

The department has four levels of travel advisories – Level I: exercise normal precautions; Level II: exercise increased caution; Level III: reconsider travel; and Level IV: do not travel.

The department said terrorism, kidnapping, murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault and home invasions are common in Trinidad and Tobago and urged those who still choose to visit to be cautious.

Asked by Newsday if, given the crime rate and the advisory, he’s concerned about tourists’ turnout for Carnival 2023, Mitchell said the Carnival season is generally a safe one.

“The Commissioner of Police and the police service, they are one of the major stakeholders in the planning of Carnival.

“So I am not too concerned with respect to that, because they are in the process of planning.”

He said the police and all other members of the protective services must be commended for their performance every Carnival season.

“They generally ensure there’s a very safe Carnival.”