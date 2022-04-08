Minister: No change to President’s Medal recommendation

News

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said there will be no change of the SEA 2020 top performer recommended to receive the President’s Medal.

She said the mix-up arising out of the SEA 2020 top students’ placement has now evolved into an unhealthy situation for the two children involved.

On Friday, before she made her way into the Red House for the sitting of the House of Representatives, Gadsby-Dolly was asked if any change would be made to Ameerah Beekhoo being the one to receive the President’s Medal (Gold) for top SEA 2020 performer.

“At this time, the recommendation that was asked for at the President’s House, is the first and second place and that is what we sent based on the decision.

“There are other students who would have been reviewed and would have been asking for that recognition and we would have said there is no further. Once we do that first day of the results ceremony there is nothing further so that would be an additional consideration.”

Gadsby-Dolly reiterated a change in the policy of public identification and award of the top-ranked SEA students going forward, as a result of the mix-up.

“The decision going forward would very likely be to let students concentrate on getting into their secondary school of choice without the added stress of thinking about where they came in the rankings and that kind of recognition,” the minister said.

Gadsby-Dolly said she wasn’t concerned about questions regarding the integrity of the SEA grading system.

The minister said the ministry is considering disciplinary action against a senior official who exceeded their remit by varying the placement list (of top SEA performer) without approval.

Contacted for comment, communications adviser to The President, Cheryl Lala told Newsday the President cannot interfere or adjust the awardees list as provided by the ministry. She said the President’s Medal awards ceremony is hosted by the Office of the President but is organised by the ministry.