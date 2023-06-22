Minister: LGBT books not for school curriculum

News

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly –

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says there have been no changes to the booklist for the academic year 2023/2024.

She made the comment in response to questions from Newsday after social media erupted into an uproar on Tuesday, when pictures were posted of several books being sold by RIK Services Ltd Booksellers which tells the stories of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBT+) characters.

Many people wondered if the books would be included in the school curriculum for the upcoming year.

Others said they did not want their children exposed to the idea of sexuality of any kind, even in school, and would teach their children about such topics on their own.

Contacted on the issue, Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said there had been no changes to the booklist for the academic year 2023/2024.

In a WhatsApp message to Newsday on Wednesday, she said, “As the press release said, the MoE (Ministry of Education) has made no change in the health and family life education (HFLE) curriculum.

“Since September 2022, the MoE instructed principals to make no change in the booklist for academic year 2023/24. There is no addition to booklist authorised by the MoE.”

Speaking on i95.5 FM on Wednesday, Gadsby-Dolly said, “There are a couple of books that people would have taken pictures of. And the rumour seems to be that these books are to be included in the school booklist for the upcoming academic year.

“There is no truth to that.

“The cover of what purports to be the book speaks to something about, ‘I am a Rainbow Child,’ or something of that nature. I do not know the book, I have not seen the book, and that book is not on any public school booklist.

“There is no change to the HFLE curriculum that’s being taught in schools and there is no change to the booklist.”

Gadsby-Dolly added that principals were reminded earlier this term that no changes would be allowed to the booklists.

Gadsby-Dolly was referring to a media release on June 16, which said there had been no changes to the HFLE curriculum and claims to the contrary were inaccurate.

Allegations were being made through voice notes and WhatsApp statuses that consent forms for the TT National Learning Assessment were linked to medical procedures to be done on students.

The Ministry said those allegations were completely false.

“This claim flies in the face of common knowledge about the permissions required by medical institutions for the conduct of medical procedures on children.

These attempts to incite unwarranted panic among the population are ill-conceived, and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

Newsday obtained copies of the survey questionnaires sent to parents and children. In the consent form, the ministry told parents their children would be asked to answer a 20-minute questionnaire, to which they would attach their name and ID, and were asked to sign and return the consent form.

Questionnaires from the MOE

The questions for the children in Standards 1 and 3 asked whether they were boys or girls; their birthdays; what language they spoke; their family backgrounds; the number of books and types of electronic devices in their homes; how often they were absent from school; whether they were hungry when they arrived at school; how much they used an electronic device; whether they liked their schools; an assessment of their social and emotional skills; their attitudes about learning, mathematics, and reading; and about whether teachers did specific learning activities with them.

The parental questionnaire asked how the person was related to the child; their educational background; occupation; what educational institutions their child had attended; their involvement with their child’s school and schooling at home; and their home resources, such as the number of books, bookcases and electronic devices in their homes.

Book at centre of controversy

Although images of several books were shared, the main outrage centred on a children’s book called I Am A Rainbow. The picture posted showed the back of the book, with a man dressed in shorts, boots, a Hawaiian shirt, and a rainbow fan, with the tagline, “You’re a rainbow, too!”

The book, written by Mark Kanemura and illustrated by Richard Merrit, describes the story of Mark, who “loves putting on shows, dressing up, and dancing! But what makes him happy at home gets him teased at school. To remind Mark that his unique light makes the world a brighter place, his parents surprise him with a beautiful, flowing cape. Wearing it, he feels invincible and free to shine all over Honolulu! It even gives him the courage to befriend some kids who are just as colourful as he is. When the cape goes missing, Mark loses his new confidence. How will he ever shine again?”

Amazon.com says the book is based on Kanemura’s childhood in Honolulu, Hawaii. He is a professional dancer, LGBT+ advocate, and social media star.

Many commentators have called for the bookstore to be boycotted. Some people said others could just not buy the books if they didn’t like them or want their children to read them. Many others commended RIK for their diversity in book offerings.

Many called the LGBTI+ community abominations and accused them of perpetuating an agenda. Newsday reached out to some commenters to ask for quotes or to respond to questions, but was either ignored or told no.

RIK Services Ltd Booksellers is a private institution that caters for a wide range of readers and interests. In addition to textbooks, they sell special interest books, fiction, non-fiction, poetry, stationery, and games.

In a statement posted on its social media on Wednesday, RIK thanked the public for its interest and robust discussion on the items it stocked.

“RIK Services Ltd has served the interests of the public for almost half a century and is delighted to continue to do so. We stand by our commitment to bookselling to all members of the public, regardless of gender affiliation or identity. We do not discriminate. We are a bookstore with one of the widest selections in TT that caters to the needs of our diverse population. We appreciate and respect all of our valued customers. All are welcome to our stores.”

Customers told Newsday the book was sold out and more stock was being ordered.