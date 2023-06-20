Minister dismisses ‘garrulous’ complaint over town hall meeting

A local government candidate’s upcoming town hall meeting on crime was criticised on Monday by NTA head Gary Griffith over the presence of the police, but Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis rejected the remarks as “garrulous utterances” from someone unfit to lead.

An online ad says Macoya/Trincity prospective candidate (and former councillor) Josiah Austin, with Robinson-Regis and the police, will host the event on Wednesday at 7 pm at Montague Rec Ground.

Griffith in a statement complained that police were allegedly being politicised and being directed to support a political party in an election.

“That a ‘prospective candidate,’ for the upcoming local government election, is being joined on a political platform for a town hall meeting by members of the police service, all but confirms that the lines between the police service and this Keith Rowley-led PNM has been erased.”

Griffith alleged that Rowley wanted a weak compliant police hierarchy he could direct, manipulate and control. He said when he was commissioner, no officers could be part of an election campaign on a political platform with a candidate of a political party vying for a post in an election.

He alleged that the merit list affair and Brent Thomas abduction plus the police now allegedly campaigning for a political party, all sent a strong message to the public that TT was a dictatorial police State.

“Obscene and unacceptable, this is another blow to our democracy, and it begs the question, how much more does the country need to experience to know that this Keith Rowley-led government needs to be removed on August 14th?” Griffith said.

Robinson-Regis retorted, “At a time when crime is a concern of all citizens it is unbelievable that he should want to sully what is clearly a commendable engagement by former councillor Josiah Austin to engage the community.”

She suggested Griffith was unaware of collaborative efforts of police and community, but that any meeting between the police and community was praiseworthy.

“You may notice that none of our prospective candidates are ‘wanted’ by the police and so we can easily have a meeting with the police in the interest of the community. I know that several of our opponents cannot say the same.”

She said the PNM would do its constitutional duty in the interest of all people.

“Griffith’s true colours and real personality are definitely emerging, and it is clearly not in the interest of anyone but himself.

“In May 2022, Gary Griffith launched his so-called political party, yet we learnt in July 2022 he was an applicant for the position of commissioner. It is peculiar behaviour, and he should stop all pretence of having common sense.”

Saying Austin was a councillor prior to the Privy Council judgement May 18, she said engagement with the police and the community was normal among MPs, councillors, residents and police, including forming Neighbourhood Watch groups.

Robinson-Regis said Rowley has never denied the separation of powers and the independence of the police.

“This is the usual looking for relevance and grasping at straws. We of the PNM will continue to operate in the best interests of the people of TT and within the Constitution and the law.”

