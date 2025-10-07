Minister confirms 13 roofs blown off in Westmoorings

Khadi­jah Ameen, Min­is­ter of Rur­al De­vel­op­ment and Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment, con­firmed to­day that 13 homes in West­moor­ings North suf­fered roof dam­age fol­low­ing a weak tor­na­do. Some roofs were com­plete­ly blown off, while oth­ers were par­tial­ly af­fect­ed. No in­juries have been re­port­ed.

The af­fect­ed ar­eas, with­in the Diego Mar­tin Bor­ough Cor­po­ra­tion, in­clude Cher­ry Cres­cent, St. An­tho­ny’s Dri­ve, and West­ern Cir­cle. The Diego Mar­tin Bor­ough Cor­po­ra­tion’s Dis­as­ter Man­age­ment Unit, sup­port­ed by teams from the San Juan/Laven­tille Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion and the Port of Spain City Cor­po­ra­tion, record­ed nine land­slides, two in­stances of flood­ing, and one fall­en tree. Tar­pau­lins were dis­trib­uted to af­fect­ed house­holds.

Min­is­ter Ameen was joined by Sen­a­tor Phillip Ed­ward Alexan­der, Min­is­ter in the Min­istry of Hous­ing, and se­nior of­fi­cials from the Min­istry of Rur­al De­vel­op­ment and Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment. Rep­re­sen­ta­tives from the De­fence Force, Fire Ser­vice, Po­lice Ser­vice, T&TEC, and lo­cal coun­cil­lors were on-site.

The Min­istry, which over­sees the na­tion­al Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment sys­tem and Dis­as­ter Man­age­ment Units, is co­or­di­nat­ing with all rel­e­vant agen­cies to re­store ser­vices. Res­i­dents af­fect­ed by the storm are asked to con­tact their lo­cal DMUs for as­sis­tance.