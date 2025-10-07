Minister confirms 13 roofs blown off in Westmoorings
Khadijah Ameen, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, confirmed today that 13 homes in Westmoorings North suffered roof damage following a weak tornado. Some roofs were completely blown off, while others were partially affected. No injuries have been reported.
The affected areas, within the Diego Martin Borough Corporation, include Cherry Crescent, St. Anthony’s Drive, and Western Circle. The Diego Martin Borough Corporation’s Disaster Management Unit, supported by teams from the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation and the Port of Spain City Corporation, recorded nine landslides, two instances of flooding, and one fallen tree. Tarpaulins were distributed to affected households.
Minister Ameen was joined by Senator Phillip Edward Alexander, Minister in the Ministry of Housing, and senior officials from the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government. Representatives from the Defence Force, Fire Service, Police Service, T&TEC, and local councillors were on-site.
The Ministry, which oversees the national Local Government system and Disaster Management Units, is coordinating with all relevant agencies to restore services. Residents affected by the storm are asked to contact their local DMUs for assistance.