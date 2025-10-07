T&amp;T pledges protection for women at UN General Assembly Former WI all-rounder Bernard Julien dies at 75 Hazardous Seas Alert/YELLOW LEVEL goes into effect Saturday Gonzales asks if problems in Govt led to portfolio changes Call for unity, dialogue, and civic inclusion on Republic Day David Lee, businessman taken into police custody
Local News

Minister confirms 13 roofs blown off in Westmoorings

07 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.
Promote your business with NAN

Khadi­jah Ameen, Min­is­ter of Rur­al De­vel­op­ment and Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment, con­firmed to­day that 13 homes in West­moor­ings North suf­fered roof dam­age fol­low­ing a weak tor­na­do. Some roofs were com­plete­ly blown off, while oth­ers were par­tial­ly af­fect­ed. No in­juries have been re­port­ed.

The af­fect­ed ar­eas, with­in the Diego Mar­tin Bor­ough Cor­po­ra­tion, in­clude Cher­ry Cres­cent, St. An­tho­ny’s Dri­ve, and West­ern Cir­cle. The Diego Mar­tin Bor­ough Cor­po­ra­tion’s Dis­as­ter Man­age­ment Unit, sup­port­ed by teams from the San Juan/Laven­tille Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion and the Port of Spain City Cor­po­ra­tion, record­ed nine land­slides, two in­stances of flood­ing, and one fall­en tree. Tar­pau­lins were dis­trib­uted to af­fect­ed house­holds.

Min­is­ter Ameen was joined by Sen­a­tor Phillip Ed­ward Alexan­der, Min­is­ter in the Min­istry of Hous­ing, and se­nior of­fi­cials from the Min­istry of Rur­al De­vel­op­ment and Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment. Rep­re­sen­ta­tives from the De­fence Force, Fire Ser­vice, Po­lice Ser­vice, T&TEC, and lo­cal coun­cil­lors were on-site.

The Min­istry, which over­sees the na­tion­al Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment sys­tem and Dis­as­ter Man­age­ment Units, is co­or­di­nat­ing with all rel­e­vant agen­cies to re­store ser­vices. Res­i­dents af­fect­ed by the storm are asked to con­tact their lo­cal DMUs for as­sis­tance.

Support us

Related News

28 September 2025

Tobago B&Bs 90% booked ahead of October Carnival

29 September 2025

Swaratsingh says he never said property tax payments were disbursed

06 October 2025

Cabinet portfolio changes: Who’s responsible for what

06 October 2025

OPM takes over Self Help Commission amid financial issues