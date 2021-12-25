Minister brings Xmas cheer to Diego Martin family

SOCIAL Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox spread some Christmas cheer on Saturday when she visited a Diego Martin family of four to distribute hampers and toys.

In a statement, the ministry said Cox’s visit followed the distribution of 4,100 food support cards to vulnerable families through the 41 elected members of parliament.

The purpose of this exercise was to ensure that vulnerable families who are experiencing hardship and are unable to fully provide for the nutritional needs of their respective families are provided with the necessary support.

Cox said this initiative, which began last year, is intended to supplement families’ food requirements for the Christmas season, as the ministry continues to fulfil its mandate of helping, empowering and transforming lives.

Receiving the items was mother of three, Christina Amoroso, who was recommended through the NGO, Is There Not A Cause (ITNAC). She told Cox that she was grateful for the toys and the hamper and for taking time to spend Christmas Day with their family. Cox thanked ITNAC for identifying Amoroso and noted the key roles civil society organisations play in helping the ministry to respond to vulnerable citizens. INTAC founder Avonelle Hector-Joseph agreed with Cox about collaboration between government, the private sector and civil society to help vulnerable citizens.

