The recent intense six weeks of virtual election campaigning by the country’s two main political parties, the United National Congress (UNC) and the People’s National Movement (PNM), involved millions of dollars worth of television, radio, newspapers and social media advertisements. Huge sums were also spent on production and distribution of manifestos, sound systems, billboards, jerseys, flyers, music trucks and other campaign paraphernalia. Adding to the costs were giveaways of cash, household appliances, beds, mattresses and living room sets, all to win votes.
Millions spent on 2020 election campaign
Sun Aug 16 , 2020