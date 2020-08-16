Millions spent on 2020 election campaign

The re­cent in­tense six weeks of vir­tu­al elec­tion cam­paign­ing by the coun­try’s two main po­lit­i­cal par­ties, the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress (UNC) and the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM), in­volved mil­lions of dol­lars worth of tele­vi­sion, ra­dio, news­pa­pers and so­cial me­dia ad­ver­tise­ments. Huge sums were al­so spent on pro­duc­tion and dis­tri­b­u­tion of man­i­festos, sound sys­tems, bill­boards, jer­seys, fly­ers, mu­sic trucks and oth­er cam­paign para­pher­na­lia. Adding to the costs were give­aways of cash, house­hold ap­pli­ances, beds, mat­tress­es and liv­ing room sets, all to win votes.