Militant attack in India’s Srinagar kills three police officers, injures 11

A group of police officers were returning to the police campus when three militants opened fire on a police vehicle outside the main city of Srinagar, according to a police news release. The militants escaped in the immediate aftermath.

A massive search operation has been launched and the area has been cordoned off.

Two of the officers died on Monday, and a third succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday, according to Manzoor Ahmed, commanding officer of the battalion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought details on the attack and expressed condolences to the families of those killed, his office said in a tweet.

