Migrants need to know more about local education for their children

Migrant parent Brian Brito said he does not know what is happening and would like to know more about the incorporation of migrant children into the local school system, as it will directly affect his son, six, and stepdaughter, 13.

This comes after Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne said the government is looking at including migrant children in local primary schools.

He was speaking at a breakfast meeting on July 13 at the Hilton, Port of Spain hosted by US Ambassador Candace Bond.

Brito said in a phone conversation with Newsday on Monday, “We’re very happy our children can go to school, but we’re not sure of the details of the situation. We cannot celebrate until we get the full approval of the government or the final information from the country.”

He added that while he understands the government is working on incorporating migrant children, it is limited to up to standard five.

“My expectations are for the success of the children…it is very important, education has to be a part of their lives – the balance in their lives. Without education, it would be difficult to manage them.”

Brito also pointed out that education for his son is very expensive, and depends on the school and the income of the household and the consistency of employment.

Browne is in Belgium at a summit meeting and could not be reached for an update.