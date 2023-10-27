Migrants detained in Heliport protest ‘mistreatment’

News

Chaguaramas Heliport, Western Main Road, Chaguramas – Photo by Anisto Alves

Around 90 Venezuelan migrants detained in the Chaguaramas heliport began a series of protests this week, demanding answers on whether they will be deported or released.

Relatives and friends of the group posted several videos on social media on Thursday.

The detainees said they were held at their homes, although most of them have work permits issued by the government in 2019. They also said they are not being given adequate food, and when their relatives bring them food, the officers do not give it to them.

This prompted them to protest, and they burnt mattresses and bedsheets.

Human rights activist Sofia Figueroa-León said on Thursday night, police entered the heliport detention room to carry out a search.

“They are only asking (that) they be deported or released now, their processes be expedited and their human rights be respected. If what you want to discuss if they entered (the country) illegally, yes, but in the end, they are UNHCR refugees and must be respected with all their human rights and dignity.”

In a video released by family members, several detainees claimed police damaged their belongings.

They are alleging that they have been “kidnapped,” as they say they are not receiving information about the legal processes taking place.

A detainee speaking in Spanish and without identifying herself said in the video: “We are not criminals. They detained us in our own homes, arriving from work.

“There is no one who can give us answers as to why we were detained. We called the Venezuelan embassy and they told us they can’t do anything. Immigration doesn’t tell us anything either. We no longer know who to turn to to tell us what will happen to us.”

Another detainee showed a plate of food given to them by officers early Thursday.

“Channa with bread is the only food they are giving us here. Nothing else.

“We are not animals, we are human beings who deserve respect and even more so because we are not criminals or murderers.”

Yesenia González, another human rights activist, said the detainees’ international human rights continue to be violated.

She said the case of the 100 deported in September remains in court, as well as cases involving mothers with children, human trafficking and countless others that have not been resolved.

“The team of lawyers is working on complaints over the actions of (National Security) Minister (Fitzgerald) Hinds. Correspondence was sent to the police because local laws on deportations were broken without investigating the cases.

“We are a month into this situation and we still have no answers and migrants continue to be detained and locked in the heliport.

“I am calling for answers about the investigations into Hinds. National and international laws cannot be broken and they continue to do so. There are investigative processes not being carried out while these detained people are refugees – and there are even several with work permits issued by the TT government itself.

“We insist on respect for the human rights of migrants. They are not criminals, they are just people fleeing a humanitarian crisis in their country and they came to work for their families.”

This new group of migrants detained at the Chaguaramas heliport were arrested in different police operations.

Newsday tried contacting the Immigration Division for a response but has received none yet.