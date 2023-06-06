Migrant’s attorney: Nat Sec Minister must speak on alleged rape at heliport

News

Criston Williams –

Attorney Criston Williams has called on Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds to speak out on the alleged sexual assault of a 21-year-old Venezuelan woman while she was being detained at the Chaguaramas Heliport in April.

On Sunday, it was reported that the woman claimed to be brutally raped by members of the defence force.

During a media conference at the Ministry of National Security on Sunday, senior superintendent of the police Special Victims Department Claire Guy-Alleyne said up to that time there was no evidence of sexual assault.

Contacted by Newsday for comment on Monday, Williams, the woman’s attorney, said he was disappointed that Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds did not take the time to address the allegations, saying the issue could have serious repercussions for TT’s reputation.

“I am a bit disappointed that even now, when there are more cries, he (Hinds) still hasn’t come to address the issue of the heliport and the international damage it could have to our reputation if these human-rights abuses continue.

“I think that is something he needs to succinctly address. However, I have faith and trust that he will address these things in a short time frame.”

Williams could not say what the next course of action would be, but said he was willing to work with the authorities to achieve a “positive outcome.”

Later on Monday, in the House of Representatives, Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said the alleged victim had not yet provided any assistance to the police.

Responding to questions from Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal, Robinson-Regis stressed that no evidence of sexual exploitation had been found and said the woman was now in the custody of the police Victim and Witness Support Unit.

Camille Robinson-Regis –

She added that the woman was able to access services from attorneys and diplomatic officials.

“The victim has had access to Venezuelan officials at the embassy here (in Trinidad).

“The victim has had access to attorneys and so far has not provided the police with the support they must have to proceed.

“However, the investigations are ongoing.”

Asked if any steps were in place to ensure the woman would not be deported, Robinson-Regis said there was no intention at this time to deport her, admitting that it would be difficult to continue to investigations if she were not in Trinidad.

Newsday sent a video clip of Robinson-Regis’ remarks to Williams, who declined to comment except to say: “I just hope the police abide by the orders of the court.”