Migrant children celebrate Divali

More than 160 migrant boys and girls who study at LLI Chaguanas learn the traditions of TT. Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Migrant children studying English at the Langdons Language Institute (LLI) in Chaguanas celebrated Divali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Friday.

More than 160 boys and girls of various ages carried out traditional activities.

The school’s director Susan Langdon said the children of migrants were mostly dressed in traditional East Indian wear for Hindu festivals.

They took part in rangoli competitions and learned how to decorate the deyas. They shared Hindu sweets made by the representatives and teachers and enjoyed the traditional music of the teacher Deo Nanan who delighted the children playing the tabla and the dhantal.

“These are activities framed in the educational plan of our institution for boys and girls. The Divali festivities are Trinidad and Tobago traditions our students should and want to know about,” said Langdon.

For lunch the boys and girls ate roti.

“Parents have been collaborators in everything. The teachers and staff of our institution have also been involved in every activity so that the students know every detail of the Divali,” she said.

The students of the Langdons Language Institute (LLI) of Chaguanas carried out traditional activities of the Divali celebrations together with their teachers. Photo by Grevic Alvarado

LLI is a language academy endorsed by the University of Cambridge. For several years they have been working on the education of migrant children who have not had the opportunity to enter the TT educational system.

These migrant children are studying their traditional subjects and are also getting to know the TT culture.

Maria Suarez, mother of two students, said she wants her children to know the TT culture.

“TT has opened its doors for us so Venezuelans can have a better quality of life and in gratitude for that we respect and value their culture, which is beautiful. My children are happy to wear their Divali outfits,” said Suarez.

She said she will continue to teach her children the TT traditions.